"I know how to play against him" - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic confident of facing 'best in the world' Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is confident of facing the 'best in the world' Cristiano Ronaldo when Serbia lock horns with Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers. The Lazio star insisted that he knows how to deal with the 36-year-old, having faced him during his time at Juventus.

Portugal and Serbia have 17 points each to their name in UEFA's Group A of the World Cup qualifiers. The two sides will face each other in their final group stage game on Sunday, with the winner earning direct qualification to next year's World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game, Serbia midfielder Milinkovic-Savic hailed Portugal skipper Ronaldo as one of the best players in the world. However, the Lazio star is confident about facing the Manchester United forward. Milinkovic-Savic told FIFA.com:

"He’s one of the best players in the world. I have experience playing against him from the two seasons he was at Juventus, so I think this will make things easier for us. I know how to play against him and I believe that will help a lot."

Milinkovic-Savic also admitted that Fernando Santos' side are one of the best national teams in the world. However, the 26-year-old is confident in Serbia's abilities and insisted that they will go for the win on Sunday. He said:

"I think that they’re one of the best national teams in the world. I don’t think I need to talk about them; everything’s pretty clear and obvious when it comes to them. I also know what we can achieve in Portugal. Like I said, I think our national team is better now than the one we sent to the last World Cup so I think everyone knows we’re going for the win. We all know what is required of us, so we cannot wait for Sunday’s match."

A draw on Sunday would see Portugal earn a place in the World Cup finals on goal difference. However, a defeat would see them resigned to a spot in the play-offs.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ The stadium that Portugal will play in vs Serbia is the same one Cristiano Ronaldo won the ‘La Decima’ in. The stadium that Portugal will play in vs Serbia is the same one Cristiano Ronaldo won the ‘La Decima’ in. https://t.co/yOAOkptwJe

Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet night against the Republic of Ireland

Ronaldo has scored six goals in as many games for Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers. However, the Manchester United star failed to get on the scoresheet as his side played out a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo and Shane Duffy taking flight ✈️ Cristiano Ronaldo and Shane Duffy taking flight ✈️ https://t.co/HKer9hPlBg

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 36-year-old will look to get back on the scoresheet when Portugal face Serbia in their final group stage game on Sunday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar