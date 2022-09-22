"I don't know what his problem is with me" - Manchester City star Jack Grealish accuses Liverpool legend of having an agenda against him

Manchester City star Jack Grealish believes Liverpool legend Graeme Souness is unfairly targeting him with criticism.

Souness claimed this week that the winger has not improved since his £100 million switch from Aston Villa last summer. Grealish has scored just seven goals in 44 appearances for the Premier League champions. He opened his account for this season against Wolves in Manchester City's most recent clash on September 17.

The winger is currently on international duty with England and was asked about Souness' comments. Manchester City's record signing replied (as per The Manchester Evening News):

“I don’t know what his problem is with me. He always says stuff about me! But I try not to read a lot of it. It is difficult when he’s on Sky Sports, and it’s everywhere around the training ground at times. Listen, he was obviously a great player and won a lot. But I know he has a lot of stuff to, I don’t know what it is with what he says about me or what problem he’s got."

"I know my own ability. I know before that he used to say a lot of stuff about me not moving the ball quicker but when I’m playing for a manager like Pep Guardiola and he’s telling me to keep the ball as much as I can and have balls to take it everywhere, that’s what I’ll try and do."

Manchester City star Jack Grealish 'very critical' of himself

Grealish endured a slow first season at Manchester City, scoring just six goals in 38 appearances across all competitions. He also was the subject of criticism following a recent performance against Borussia Dortmund.

The England forward admitted that his performances last term weren't good enough, as he stated:

“Obviously I am always going to have people if I’m not playing well [criticizing]. Listen, I know within myself, I always watch my games back and stuff like this and I am very critical of myself. I know that there were games, especially in the second half of last season, where I wasn’t at my best at all."

"Unfortunately for me, I came back in pre-season, I came back fit where I’d had a strong pre-season and then got injured in the second game. But from now on, I’m just going to try and get my head down and try and get that fitness back because I know I’m not at 100% yet. I think I’ve only played one 90 minutes this season. But, yeah, I think I’ll always have people on the back of me but I’ve just got to try and go and perform.”

