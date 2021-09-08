“I know my quality” – Newcastle star warns Manchester United ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut

Allan Saint-Maximin wants to make the most of Cristiano Ronaldo's highly-anticipated Manchester United second debut this weekend. The Newcastle United star wants to become the talking point after the game is over.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United and has started training as well. The Portuguese star is expected to make his debut for the Old Trafford side this weekend against Newcastle United.

While the world is keen to see Ronaldo in the Premier League again, Allan Saint-Maximin is looking to capitalize on the situation. He told NUFC TV:

"I will try to do my best because I'm sure the world will watch this game because of [Cristiano] Ronaldo, but I know my quality. I know what I can do on the pitch, and I know it'll be a really hard game against Manchester United.

"I know we have a tough game at the weekend against Manchester United. We are working a lot in training which is why I feel a little bit tired but it's really important, because we need a win. We need the win to start the season and even if we play against Manchester United, we know if every player gives the best they can give, we can win this game so let's do it."

Allan Saint-Maximin confident of a good performance against Manchester United

Newcastle United have won just once in their last 36 visits to Old Trafford – a 1-0 win during David Moyes' time at Manchester United in 2013. They have lost 26 times and drawn just nine of their last 36 clashes on the red side of Manchester.

However, Allan Saint-Maximin is confident of a good performance this weekend and said:

"Even if it's Manchester United it's not like they're invincible. We have to keep going and to try to do the best things we can do to win the game. If we can't win then we don't want to lose. That's the type of mentality we have to have."

Newcastle United are yet to win a game this season with two losses and a draw in their opening three matches. Manchester United are in the exact opposite form with two wins and a draw in their opening three games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee