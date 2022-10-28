“I know the quality of the team, it’s a difficult game for us” – Graham Potter warns Chelsea players of threat from ‘capable’ Brighton 

Graham Potter has warned his Chelsea players of the threat that his old club Brighton & Hove Albion pose this weekend in their Premier League clash.

The Englishman returns to the Amex Stadium on Saturday (29 October) for the first time since leaving the South Coast club for the Blues in September. Potter guided the Seagulls to their highest-ever league finish last season while implementing an attractive style of play.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Graham Potter is the second Englishman to go undefeated in his first nine games as Chelsea manager in all competitions after William Lewis in 1906/07. Spellbound. 9 - Graham Potter is the second Englishman to go undefeated in his first nine games as Chelsea manager in all competitions after William Lewis in 1906/07. Spellbound. https://t.co/OIBC36W7Cz

The Englishman has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Stamford Bridge and could extend his team's unbeaten run to ten games since taking over. Chelsea dropped out of the top four last weekend following their draw with Manchester United and Potter is determined for his team to bounce back.

However, the Blues boss recognizes that Brighton are a dangerous outfit despite the Seagulls not winning a game since his departure. During his pre-match press conference, Potter told reporters (as quoted by Football.London):

“Of course, they're capable of that. I think they've been unlucky. That's the only thing I can say, their performance have been good. A lot of positives there, there difference is, luck sometimes you need it."

"They haven't had too much from what I've seen. Performances have been good, they've got the capability, I know the quality of the team, so it's a tough game for us."

LDN @LDNFootbalI In Graham Potter we trust… In Graham Potter we trust… 🌟 https://t.co/OE1NFkpuEd

Graham Potter aware that he is under pressure to deliver results for Chelsea

Before the game, Potter was also asked if he is under more pressure to get a result than new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who is yet to pick up a win.

The Chelsea manager insisted that they are both under pressure as he conceded that his team have enjoyed some luck in recent weeks. Potter told reporters:

"I think it's similar. We all want to win the game. We all want to play to win. I think the difference is luck. We've won our games when we've picked up points we've had a little bit of luck. When I look at Brighton, they haven't had too much luck."

"As much as we want to say that we're these all-knowing, supreme, highly intelligent, fantastic coaches, you need some luck as well, that's for sure. Both of us are under pressure to answer your question because it's a Premier League match we both want to win and it's going to be a good game."

Poll : 0 votes