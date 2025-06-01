"I don't know, we'll see" – PSG star unsure about future after UEFA Champions League win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Gianluigi Donnarumma has insisted that he has yet to decide on his future following the UEFA Champions League final.

Earlier this Saturday (May 31), PSG eased past Inter Milan to win their first UEFA Champions League crown in Munich, Germany. Desire Doue netted a brace and Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu all bagged a goal each in a 5-0 win.

After the end of the Champions League summit clash between PSG and Inter Milan, Donnarumma was asked to opine on his future with his deal set to expire next June. He replied to Italian media (h/t Metro):

"I don't know, we'll see. Now we have two important games [for Italy] to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so we must be concentrated and ready, especially in Norway, which is going to be really complicated."

Heaping praise on PSG manager Luis Enrique, Donnarumma remarked:

"The coach gives us freedom, calm, the time to stay home with our families, because when preparing these important games, I think the more you are in the training ground thinking about it, the more pressure it builds. This is his philosophy and it works, I agree with it. We were so calm and confident, it barely felt like a Champions League final."

Donnarumma, who left AC Milan as a free agent in 2021, concluded:

"I know how much Italians care about this, I know the amount of determination they put into these situations, but we were so perfectly set-out, we had a lot of movement on the field and gave no reference points. I think that really helped too."

Donnarumma, 26, registered 12 clean sheets in 40 overall outings for the reigning Ligue 1 champions in the recently concluded 2024-25 season.

Pundit raises major PSG question

After PSG's UEFA Champions League final triumph, Liverpool great Steven Gerrard provided his honest thoughts on the Ligue 1 side. He said on TNT Sports (h/t Metro):

"The biggest problem they've got, if they've got a problem, is where do they go to improve it? Do they give the recruitment some time off? Who is out there, who is available, who can come in and take this team to the next level? Because they've got everything."

Luis Enrique's club signed the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, and Willian Pacho for around €240 million last campaign.

The Parc des Princes outfit won the Ligue 1 title by 19 points last season.

