"I don't know how and why they're sticking with us as much as they are" - Harry Maguire on Manchester United fans before Europa League final

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire thanked the United supporters for backing the team despite their disappointing run this term. Maguire further suggested that the fans deserve something to celebrate with the UEFA Europa League (UEL) final coming up.
The Red Devils are set for a crucial encounter against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21. In an exclusive discussion with Owen Hargreaves on TNT Sports, Maguire said:
"To play in a European final for Manchester United is a huge occasion. Our fans deserve it - they've been absolutely incredible this season. I don't know how and why they're sticking with us as much as they are, because we've disappointed them so many times. But they've stuck with us and they deserve something to celebrate."
He continued:
"It's going to be a great day for them, but it'll only be a great day if we go and lift that trophy. It's going to be a good game, a tough game, we know that Spurs will be right up for it as well, but it's one I'm looking forward to."
Both United and Spurs have had a difficult run in Premier League this term. While Manchester United are 16th in the league table, Ange Postecoglou's side are 17th, just above the relegation spots.
For United, the UEL final is an opportunity to redeem themselves and secure qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Tottenham will be eager to win their first major trophy in 17 years, having failed to succeed under various tacticians.
The final between the two Premier League teams will be played in Bilbao (Spain).
"It's been really good but we need to finish the job in Bilbao" - Kobbie Mainoo on Manchester United's final versus Spurs
Kobbie Mainoo believes that United's run in the Europa League has been a fantastic one. However, he added that United need to complete the task by winning the final to create ‘positive memories’.
In an interview ahead of the final, Mainoo said (via The United Stand on X):
"Yeah, it's been really good but we need to finish the job in Bilbao again. That's the only way it'll make it a positive memory."
Manchester United have been unbeaten in Europe this term despite facing some tough opponents. Winning the final with an undefeated record will restore some hope about the future in their supporters after a poor season.