"I know the strength of this team" - Chelsea defender Thiago Silva says there are no favorites ahead of Club World Cup final against Palmeiras

Chelsea are preparing to lock horns with Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final of the Club World Cup tournament this Saturday.

Thiago Silva, who played against the South American champions during his time with Fluminense, expects to face a tough opponent at the weekend.

"Palmeiras are huge," Thiago Silva told Band (via Placar). "I was happy to face them and I know the strength of this team and especially the fans.

"We know that with the presence of fans here, their team is much stronger. There is no favorite for this game.”

Thiago Silva also addressed talks that Chelsea may not take the competition seriously as with the general belief that Europeans don't care about the Club World Cup.

The centre-back insisted the Blues are motivated to go all the way and win the tournament on Saturday. He said:

"That [don't care about the Club World Cup] doesn't exist. Especially Chelsea, who lost this competition in 2012 to Corinthians.

"We know the responsibility of playing in this competition. We have plenty of motivation to win this tournament. It's a title and it's very important, because Chelsea still don’t have it."

The defender finally called for more respect for the Londoners as he further discussed their hunger for success at the Club World Cup this weekend.

"People have to have more respect for Chelsea. We didn't get here by chance, and neither did Palmeiras," he was quoted as saying.

"We came to win. We know it won't be easy, and Palmeiras know it too. I hope we can emerge victorious, as I lost a few times to Palmeiras.

"Our motivation is up there, there's no such thing as 'Europeans don't care about the Club World Cup,'" the Brazilian added.

Thiago Silva still going strong for Chelsea

Thiago Silva in action for the Londoners

Despite having clocked 37 already, the Blues centre-back isn't showing any signs of slowing down yet.

Thiago Silva remains an undisputed option for the club at the heart of the defense and he continues to earn Thomas Tuchel's trust with his brilliant performances.

So far this season, the Brazilian has made 27 appearances across all competitions, recording three goals and two assists to his name.

It remains to be seen if he and his colleagues can lead the Stamford Bridge outfit to claim their maiden Club World Cup trophy on Saturday.

