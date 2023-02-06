"I know the twists and turns" - Manchester City superstar Kyle Walker issues Premier League title warning to Arsenal

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is confident about his team's chances in the Premier League title race against Arsenal despite the latter's current advantage.

The Gunners currently sit at the top of the table, five points above the Cityzens with a game in hand. While they lost 1-0 against Everton on Saturday (February 4), Manchester City's loss against Tottenham Hotspur the following day protected their lead.

City were rather underwhelming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and lost 1-0 via a Harry Kane goal.

In a post-match interview, Walker was asked if it was a missed opportunity with Arsenal losing the previous day. He said (via Metro):

"Of course it is [a missed opportunity]. They dropped points and we needed to pick up points to close the gap, but there is still a lot of football to be played.

"I have been here many, many years in the Premier League and I know the twists and turns that can happen."

He added:

"I know what this team is about. I know what this team can do. We can go on runs from now until the end of the season and it’s just about us doing that really."

Manchester City have now lost four out of their 21 games in the Premier League this season, one more than their triumphant 2021-22 league campaign.

Premier League title race could come down to Manchester City's clashes against Arsenal

The two title challengers are yet to face each other in the league this season. While they were scheduled to clash in September 2022, it was postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's demise.

They faced off recently in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 27 where Manchester City won 1-0.

The first league fixture between City and Arsenal will take place at the Emirates on February 15. The reverse game at the Etihad will be played on April 26.

The 2022-23 Premier League title race could end up being decided in two fixtures, though both sides have some other crucial fixtures remaining in the season.

Arsenal will also face the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Brighton & Hove Albion in the second half of their league campaign. They have reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League as well.

Manchester City, too, will have to face the four aforementioned sides in the league. They have also reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and the fifth round of the FA Cup.

