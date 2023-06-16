"I don't know when, but it will come" - Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane provides update on managerial future amid PSG links

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane talked about his coaching future amidst reports of becoming the new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss. Zidane has been out of management since leaving Los Blancos for a second time in 2021.

PSG, meanwhile, look set to part ways with current boss Christophe Galtier ahead of the next season. Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly the frontrunner to take over at Parc des Princes.

Shedding light on when he will continue his coaching career, Zidane said (via RMC Sport):

"I miss it but physically...it will come. … I don't know when but it will come."

Zidane was also linked with becoming France manager after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Les Bleus, though, renewed Didier Deschamps' deal. Zidane's former teammate is expected to stay at the helm till the 2026 FIFA World Cup. About the national team job, Zidane said:

"I have already said that when you knew the France team as a player and you become a coach, it's just logical to think about it. But now is not the time."

What Zinedine Zidane said about his coaching career amidst PSG links?

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the PSG hot seat for a while now. However, many have questioned whether the legendary Frenchman is still willing to continue his coaching career in club football.

Earlier this month, Zinedine Zidane said that he's confident of being able to contribute as a club coach. He also added that football is his passion, which will be a big factor in his decision making process. The Frenchman said (via Mirror):

"Am I still able to contribute things as a coach? Yes, many things, or I think at least some! I want to continue with that career because I still have the desire – it is my passion. I am 50 years old, fulfilled, I'm happy, that's the most important thing."

Zidane was at the helm when Los Blancos won three back to back UEFA Champions League titles. So, his ability as a manager is beyond doubt, but when the 50-year-old restarts his coaching career remains to be seen.

