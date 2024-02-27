"I don't know if he will play again this season" - Jurgen Klopp provides worrying injury update on Liverpool star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara could be out for the remainder of the season. The German tactician confirmed that the Spanish midfielder is suffering from a long-term injury and the timeline of his return is unknown.

Thiago has been sidelined since April 2023 due to a hip injury, missing 41 games for the Reds in the process. He featured for the first time in ten months in Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at the start of the month.

However, after a brief appearance, coming off the bench in the 85th minute, the former Bayern Munich star's hip issue recurred and he hasn't played since. Klopp has now provided a worrying injury update about Thiago.

The German manager said ahead of his side's FA Cup clash against Southampton on Wednesday night (28 February) (via This is Anfield):

“There is no timescale. I don’t know [if he will play again this season], to be honest. What he has to do now from a medical point of view, I don’t know if that will then mean that he can play again."

Klopp added:

“It’s not a short-term thing, that’s why I’m not really in the subject. It’s not that he might be in training in two weeks or something like this. Cannot say more about it, to be honest... The region is the same (hip).”

Liverpool lifted their first trophy of the season on Sunday (25 February) after defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final, courtesy of Virgil van Dijk's extra-time header.

"He is ruled out" - Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool star ahead of Southampton clash

During his pre-match press conference, Klopp also confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch has been ruled out for the Southampton clash. The Dutch midfielder was taken off on a stretcher in the League Cup final after a risky challenge from Moises Caicedo.

Klopp admitted that Gravenberch's ligament injury could've been far worse. The Liverpool boss said (via Metro):

"What I do know is Ryan is not available. It is a ligament injury, it could have been much worse but is bad enough he is ruled out for this game and the next game. But we will see."

Liverpool have been struggling with fitness issues in 2024 as their list of injured players grows. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah have all suffered from various injury issues.

Wataru Endo suffered a knock as well against Chelsea, but played the full 120 minutes despite the injury. Speaking about his squad's issues, Klopp added:

"We need miracles with a few players so that’s why I don’t want to rule them out for too long. But it is touch and go still with a lot of players, the players who were not available for the final."

"Darwin, Mo, we have to see what they can do today. Endo got a proper knock as well, so we have to see. I wouldn’t say its much improved but that is how it is."

Liverpool have been in excellent form in the English top tier this season, leading the league by a point over second-placed Manchester City, while Arsenal trail behind in third.