“I know we won and I am happy” - Sergio Busquets weighs in on Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid 

Sergio Busquets has extended his support to Barcelona ahead of their Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Busquets left the club after 18 years this summer and has reunited with former Barca teammates Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami. The Spanish defensive midfielder was in the starting XI of the Barcelona team that won the Supercopa de Espana last year against Real Madrid.

It was also Xavi Hernandez's first trophy as the club's manager. A year later, the Catalan giants find themselves at a similar juncture once again, with only Real Madrid standing between them and the trophy.

Real Madrid secured a thrilling 5-3 (A.E.T) semi-final win against rivals Atletico Madrid on 10 January. The following day, Barcelona beat Osasuna 2-0 to book their spot in the final, which is set to take place on Sunday (14 January) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Asked about the game, Busquets, who won the trophy seven times as a player, said (h/t BeSoccer):

"I couldn't watch the match - the semi-finals - because we are here doing many things. I know we won and I am happy for them, for being in another final. I hope it can be the same result as last season."

Barcelona have won the competition a record 14 times — two more than Real Madrid, who have won 12 of the 18 finals they have participated in.

Former Barcelona star Sergio Busquets excited to play with Luis Suarez once again

Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez shared a lot of time together at Barcelona — six seasons, to be precise. The two shared the pitch 250 times at the club, winning 14 trophies together.

The pair have now reunited after a three-and-a-half-year spell, with Suarez signing for Inter Miami from Gremio ahead of the new season. Speaking about the reunion with the legendary Uruguayan striker, Busquets said, via AS USA:

"Hopefully he [Luis Suarez] can do what he has always done his entire career. I'm happy to be able to meet again after several years. Not just to share the field with him as a player, but also to bring all the families together again."

Suarez, 36, spent a year at Gremio, where he registered 26 goals and 17 assists in 53 games across competitions. He has penned a year-long contract at Inter Miami which expires at the end of the calendar year.