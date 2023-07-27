“I know why you’re asking me” - Jude Bellingham responds cleverly when asked about Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Jude Bellingham sidestepped the question on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe amid rumors of interest from Real Madrid. The midfielder switched attention to his training and said he wanted to focus on the team instead.

Real Madrid managed a comfortable 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night in a pre-season friendly. Bellingham scored his first goal for the Spanish side, while Joselu got the second to seal Los Blancos' win.

In his post-match interview, Bellingham was quick to sidestep the question related to Mbappe. He only wanted to focus on his training and said:

"Mbappé? I know why you're asking me... but I'm focused on the pitch, on training and giving the maximum for the team."

Bellingham joined Real Madrid this summer and stated that he had no doubts about the move after the Spanish side registered their interest.

Real Madrid star calls Kylian Mbappe the best in the world

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde hailed Kylian Mbappe as one of the best players in the world and stated that the Frenchman was going to remain at the top for years to come. He added that he was a big fan of the PSG star amid links with the Spanish side.

Valverde told the media last week:

"Mbappé? He's one of the best in the world and will be for many years. As a football fan I enjoy watching him. For me, Mbappé is one of the best players in the world. Not only now, but for many years he'll be one of the best."

PSG are open to selling Kylian Mbappe this summer, as he has refused to sign a new deal at the club. The Ligue 1 side's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated that they were disappointed at the striker's public comments and said:

"We want him to stay, but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

Real Madrid are hoping to sign the striker next summer on a free transfer when his contract expires.