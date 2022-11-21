Portugal and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts if he wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo, 37, is set to lead Portugal in the quadrennial tournament in Qatar, making his fifth appearance. After helping his team to the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is on a mission to win them their first FIFA World Cup.

Ranked ninth in the world, the Selecao have been drawn in Group H alongside two-time champions Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

At a recent pre-match press conference, Ronaldo shared his two cents about the possibility of winning his team's first FIFA World Cup. He told reporters (via AS):

"Winning would be magical. I lack nothing, I have everything. Winning the World Cup would be spectacular. But everyone wants to win and only one can win. We are going to work focused on being able to be champions."

Analysing Portugal's chances of going all the way in Qatar, he added:

"We have enormous potential, but we have to think about Ghana and take it easy. From there, grow. If we are the best selection, we will reach the end. The champion team will be the best. We have young people in our squad; it's a good mix."

Portugal will open their FIFA World Cup campaign against Otto Addo's Ghana on Thursday (24 November). Ronaldo will look to add to his seven goals in the competition.

Glenn Hoddle on Cristiano Ronaldo's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

In his column for Metro, former England international Glenn Hoddle said that Cristiano Ronaldo would like to prove his doubters wrong at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He wrote:

"This World Cup coming up as it is with what's happened to him at club level, I think he's chomping on the bit. I think there's a real determination about him to prove United wrong, to prove to everyone that he's still one of the best players in the world."

Hoddle added that the striker's Manchester United stint has come to an end after his explosive interview earlier this month. He concluded:

"It's pretty obvious his United story has come to an end, and he'll close his book, but I think more importantly he's going to use that incentive for what's happened for the World Cup. So, I think this has come at a great time for Portugal and they can feed off that."

The forward has registered just three goals and two assists in 16 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

