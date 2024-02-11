"I learn a lot from him every day" - Gabriel Magalhaes on playing alongside 'brilliant' Arsenal teammate

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has heaped praise on his fellow defensive partner William Saliba. The duo are currently contributing towards yet another title charge in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Gabriel emphasised the importance of two defensive partners understanding a common language. Despite the 26-year-old defender being a Brazilian, he has learned French from his time playing for Lille in Ligue 1 from 2017 to 2020.

Gabriel has also credited William Saliba's gameplay from which he has learned a lot in the past two seasons they have played together for Arsenal.

Speaking to The Telegraph (via TBRFootball), Gabriel Magalhaes was quoted as saying the following:

“Mostly we speak French. I spent a lot of time in France with Lille so it’s easier if we communicate in French. He is obviously an amazing player. I learn a lot from him every day. When we need to be serious about things, we are.”

Ever since William Saliba became a regular starter for the Gunners last season, he alongside Gabriel Magalhaes have formed an excellent defensive partnership. The pair have played 60 times together for Arsenal and have averaged 2.13 points per. game.

Both defenders have played 29 times together in the current season and have contributed towards 10 clean sheets. The duo helped Mikel Arteta's side win the FA Community Shield earlier in the season, beating Manchester City after a penalty shootout.

It is worth mentioning that both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes could be Arsenal's starting centre-backs for many more years to come. The duo are 26 and 22 years old respectively and still have plenty of time remaining on their contracts.

Both players have three years remaining on their respective contracts which means that they can potentially stay at the club until the summer of 2027.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba find the net as Arsenal thrash West Ham United

Arsenal's defensive pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba were both on the scoresheet in their 6-0 away victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, February 11. Bukayo Saka scored twice while Lenardo Trossard and former West Ham star Declan Rice were the other goalscorers for the North London outfit.

The victory keeps the Gunners involved in the title race along with Liverpool and Manchester City. As things stand, they are third in the standings, having picked up 52 points from 24 matches.

Mikel Arteta's side are level on points with second-placed Manchester City and two points behind league leaders Liverpool. City, however, do have a game in hand over their two title challengers.