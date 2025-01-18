“I learnt from the best” - Barcelona’s 16-year-old ace reflects on becoming the second youngest player to debut for Catalan giants 

Barcelona winger Toni Fernandez recently opened up about making his senior debut. He became the second-youngest player to debut for the Spanish giants after Lamine Yamal.

Fernandez came off the bench in the Blaugrana's 4-0 win over Barbastro in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on January 3. He was 16 years and 173 days old at the time, becoming the second youngest debutant in the club's history. Lamine Yamal is the youngest-ever debutant for Barca at 15 years and 291 days. He made his debut in a 4-0 win over Real Betis in LaLiga in April 2023.

Fernandez, meanwhile, recently opened up about making his senior debut for Barcelona, saying (via Barca Universal):

“It was a very happy moment for me. I was very calm when it was time to go on the pitch. I just wanted to enjoy the moment that we always have. I first want to thank my family, who are always there for me, helping me and correcting me and then, all the coaches at the club and the people at the club.

“Everything was great and I learnt from the best and now I’m working with my team and taking advantage of the opportunities to be at my best when I step up.”

Sharing his parents' reaction, Fernandez said:

“They called me crying tears of happiness and said that what I did was a source of pride for them. They told me to keep working and strive for more and not to be satisfied with what I have achieved because what I have done so far is just a small step."

Rodriguez has made five appearances for Barcelona Atletic, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Barcelona prepare for LaLiga return after triumphant cup action

Barcelona have only played in domestic cup competitions in 2025 so far and have won all four games. They started their year with a 4-0 win over Barbastro in the Copa del Rey Round of 32. They then moved to Supercopa de Espana, where they beat Athletic Club 2-0 in the semi-final.

Barca then hammered arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final to lift the trophy and take last year's revenge. Hansi Flick's side then beat Real Betis 5-1 at home in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 in their last match on January 15.

Barcelona will now hope their cup form can translate to the league as they are winless in their last three games with two defeats and one draw. They are third in the standings, six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. They will face 15th-placed Getafe away on Saturday, January 18.

