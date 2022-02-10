“I would leave immediately” – Arsenal midfielder claims he could seek Emirates exit if ‘difference’ with teammates starts to show

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has claimed that he would leave the club immediately if he feels he does not have what it takes to become a first-team player for the Gunners.

The 29-year-old has opened up about what would make him leave the north London club. The ex-Basel midfielder revealed that if he sees that there is a difference in the level of quality between him and his teammates, he will leave the club.

In an interview with Ahmed Hossam Mido as quoted by Goal, Elneny said:

"I have a dream and I will not give it up. This question is also asked by people very close to me. My answer is: I have a dream and I will achieve it, I see myself able to be in the starting 11, but if I saw that the difference between me and my colleagues in Arsenal was too big, I would leave immediately, I'm not stubborn."

The Egyptian international has also shed light on why he joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan during the 2019-20 season and how he has made it back to the Gunners' plans. He said:

"When [Unai] Emery was the coach, I left for Besiktas due to the feeling that the coach wouldn't give me a chance. After my loan to Besiktas, Arsenal contacted me with very clear words that I was out of [Mikel] Arteta's plans, I agreed with my agent on that, but I had to start training with Arsenal until I found a new club."

"After a while, I played many friendly games and scored a goal from the centre of the pitch, Arteta began to rethink. I scored in the next friendly game, another goal, then the Liverpool game came and we won the title [the Community Shield]. I talked to the club before the season and in January about my position in the squad and if I have to leave the club but Arteta rejected that."

Does Elneny have a future at Arsenal?

Elneny's current deal at the Emirates expires this summer. A new deal looks unlikely considering the fact that the 29-year-old has played just 422 minutes for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

Despite the Gunners' evident lack of depth in the middle of the park, the Egyptian's struggle for game time clearly indicates he is pretty much a backup option behind Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Gunners are likely to be keen on adding more quality to their midfield over the summer. This will push Elneny further down the pecking order if he chooses to stay at the Emirates.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar