  "I leave here with nothing but fond memories" - Noni Madueke confirms Chelsea exit with farewell message on social media

"I leave here with nothing but fond memories" - Noni Madueke confirms Chelsea exit with farewell message on social media

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Jul 18, 2025 16:49 GMT
Fluminense FC v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty
Fluminense FC v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Noni Madueke has confirmed his departure from Chelsea as he joins Arsenal on a long-term contract. The 23-year-old was part of Enzo Maresca’s squad that traveled to the United States for the Club World Cup but left the camp before last Sunday’s 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain to finalise his move to the Emirates.

Madueke took to Instagram on Friday, July 18, posting a farewell message in which he thanked Chelsea, his teammates, and Enzo Maresca for their support. He wrote:

“Dear Chelsea Football Club, I want to thank you for the Last 3 or so years. To every staff member that helped me along this journey, thank you. To my teammates thank you for everything, I leave with only love and admiration for you guys. We achieved so much this season and I honestly wish you guys nothing but the best. To Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to better me as a player and as a person. Lastly thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism, I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories. Love NM11.”
Noni Madueke joined the Blues from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 for a reported £30 million fee. In the two seasons he spent at Stamford Bridge, he scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 92 appearances across competitions. He won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup at the west London club.

Arsenal confirm signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea

A few minutes after Noni Madueke confirmed his departure from Chelsea, Arsenal announced they had completed the permanent signing of the 23-year-old. As per reports, Madueke signed a five-year contract with the Gunners, with the fee rising to just over £50m with add-ons.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta confirmed the signing in a statement released on the club’s website:

"We’re very pleased to have concluded an excellent deal for a hugely talented young player in Noni Madueke. Noni’s performance numbers and availability over recent seasons have been exceptional, reflecting his quality and professionalism. Noni is a dynamic, versatile wide forward player with strong technical ability who will significantly strengthen our squad.
“Noni already has valuable experience at the top level and we know he will make a big impact at Arsenal. Together with everyone at the club, we warmly welcome Noni to Arsenal."

Interestingly, Madueke scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, although he ended up on the losing side as the Gunners won the contest 3-1.

Ezekiel Olamide

Edited by Ezekiel Olamide
