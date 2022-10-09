“I left on bad terms with that manager" - Ex-Chelsea star slams Antonio Conte for unceremonious Blues exit in 2017 

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has hit out at former Blues manager Antonio Conte after returning to Stamford Bridge in a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt on October 8.

The Spaniard blamed the Italian boss for his exit from the west London outfit and stated that he left on bad terms with Conte.

Chelsea won 3-0 against Wolves at home, with Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and Armando Broja getting their names on the scoresheet. Following the encounter, Costa, who joined the Wolverhampton club on a free transfer this summer, spoke about his Blues exit in 2017.

He said (via TalkSPORT):

“I’ve never had a problem with the fans. My problem was not with the crowd, it was with that coach. I left on bad terms with that manager, I left a champion for the second time, and he didn’t count on me. That was nothing I could do. I had to leave. Today showed that I did not leave on bad terms with the fans."

Costa also expressed his joy at seeing Chelsea fans at the Bridge again. Reminiscing about the time he spent with the Blues, the striker added:

“It’s very special. It’s the feeling that in the time that you spent here, you did good work and left good memories. Chelsea fans always treated me very well. I was always surprised by the way they treated me. It’s satisfying.”

Costa spent three years at Stamford Bridge after joining the Blues from Atletico Madrid in 2014. The Spaniard has registered 120 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit, scoring 59 goals and creating 23 assists.

"He is an infectious character" - Wolves interim boss shares thoughts on former Chelsea star

Wolves interim manager Steve Davis has heaped praise on Costa after his side's Premier League encounter against Chelsea. He hailed the Spanish forward for his commitment to the craft and vibrant character.

Following the fixture, Davis spoke about how Blues fans perceive Costa. He said (via the aforementioned TalkSPORT report):

"The fact is, he’s a legend here.”

He added:

"His commitment is unquestionable. Having spoken to him through an interpreter, he understands some English. But you can see on the training ground that he wants to do well. It’s the physical side for him that’s missing at the moment. He is an infectious character, bubbly, and the players need that.”

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table and will next face AC Milan away in a UEFA Champions League group fixture on October 11.

