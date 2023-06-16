"I am left with a sour feeling" - Arsenal star claims failure to win the Premier League 'still stings' after losing out to Manchester City

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has admitted he is still wounded after missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

The Gunners were hot in pursuit of their first league title since 2004 and were eight points above Manchester City in January. However, Mikel Arteta's faltered in the latter stages and ended the season five points short of Pep Guardiola's champions.

Odegaard has expressed his regret over missing out on the title to Manchester City. The Arsenal midfielder said while on international duty with Norway (via The Mirror):

"I’ve tried not to see so much of that stuff there, because it still stings. I try not to think too much about it. Even though we delivered a very good season for a long time, I am left with a sour feeling."

The Norweigan midfielder was vital for the Gunners in their title race. He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 37 league games. The 24-year-old won November/December's Premier League Player of the Month award.

Arteta's side came off the boil in the title race, suffering setbacks in April. Arsenal were held to three consecutive draws by Liverpool (2-2), West Ham United (2-2), and Southampton (3-3). They were then thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City later that month.

However, the Gunners will take comfort from the fact that many hadn't touted them as title challengers at the start of the season. They came into the 2022-23 campaign after finishing fifth previously.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts to missing out on the title to Manchester City

Bukayo Saka is disappointed over the Gunners' finish to the season.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka thanked fans for their support this past season but admitted he was devastated by the way it panned out. He posted on Instagram, saying:

"A big thank you to our fans for all the support you've given us this year. It hurts how it ended, but your support never dropped."

Saka continued by insisting that the Gunners were intent on building on their season heading into the future:

"We know the levels we can reach and we are more determined than ever to achieve our goals alongside you all."

The English attacker was one of Arteta's side's protagonists this past season. He scored 15 goals and contributed 11 assists in 48 matches across competitions.

However, the 21-year-old spurned a golden opportunity during the 2-2 draw with West Ham in April. He missed a penalty that would have put his side 3-1 up.

Despite this, Saka was key in Arsenal's quest for the Premier League title. He signed a new four-year deal at the Emirates and is the future of the north London club.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes