"I can't lie!" - Jadon Sancho's comments on Chelsea resurface after getting frozen out of the first team at Manchester United

An old interview of Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has resurfaced where the attacker talks about his fondness and admiration for Chelsea.

Sancho currently finds himself out of the United first team due to a war of words with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman said after the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on September 3 that Sancho wasn't included in the matchday squad due to his poor attitude in training.

In a now-deleted tweet, the 23-year-old responded:

"Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week.

"I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team."

That didn't go down well with Ten Hag and Manchester United, who sanctioned the player for his 'squad discipline issue':

“Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first team group pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

Meanwhile, in a 2021 interview, just before his move to United, Sancho had told talkSPORT (via GOAL) that he was a Chelsea fan growing up:

“I’d probably say Frank Lampard. I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I can’t lie! Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time. I just love Frank Lampard and how he played his game; he was so direct and so composed on the ball. I like things like that.”

However, Chelsea setting their sights firmly on bringing back Romelu Lukaku that summer meant United eventually snapped up their long-standing attacking target for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund. (as per Sky Sports)

How have Manchester United and Chelsea fared this season?

Manchester United and Chelsea have endured underwhelming starts to their respective 2023-24 campaign. Despite splurging in the summer, especially the Blues, both clubs find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League standings.

Manchester United have lost three of their five league games - with their latest defeat being a 3-1 home reverse to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16). That snapped the Red Devils' 31-game unbeaten home run across competitions as they slipped to 13th in the points table. With six points from five games, they're nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea splurged nearly £450 million on new arrivals, but they have stuttered into the new season. Ahead of their league meeting at Bournemouth on Sunday (September 17), Mauricio Pochettino's men have won only one of their four games, losing twice.

The Blues are 14th in the standings but will move into the top half if they beat The Cherries.