"I don't like Arsenal fans" - Premier League striker says he dislikes Gunners supporters because they are 'annoying'

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has stated that he does not like Arsenal fans, even calling them the worst to banter around with.

Antonio's comments come just days after his Hammers team drew 2-2 with the Gunners at the London Stadium in the Premier League on April 16. The visitors took a 2-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

However, West Ham hit back through Said Benrahma in the 33rd minute. Jarrod Bowen then scored just nine minutes after half-time to rescue a point for his side. Antonio notably came close to winning it for the hosts late on, but his header from point-blank range went behind off the frame of the goal.

Speaking on the "Footballer's Football" podcast, the Jamaica international criticized the Gunners' fans, a group that includes members of his circle as well. He said (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I want Arsenal to win [the league]. But, honestly, I don’t like Arsenal fans! I’m going to say it, I don’t like them. I don’t like Arsenal fans. I have family members, my agent, my nephews. They are annoying! And they have always been annoying! Arsenal Fan TV! Annoying.”

Antonio added:

“They are the worst [to have banter with]. They haven’t won the Premier League in years, but it’s like they won it last year!”

It's worth noting that the veteran forward doesn't boast a very good road record against the current Premier League leaders. Antonio has scored just once in six matches at the Emirates Stadium and has lost all of those games.

Arsenal will need their fans in full voice for their next two fixtures

The Gunners will enter a pivotal week in their bid for the Premier League title. They will undoubtedly need their fans to back them if they are to win their next two matches. Victories in those games could put them on course for a title win.

The first of those contests will see Mikel Arteta's men take on Southampton on Friday, April 21, at the Emirates. The Saints are currently bottom of the league standings and will be desperate to get at least a point against the leaders, who have drawn their last two games.

A win over Southampton would put the Gunners seven points clear of Manchester City, who will play in the FA Cup semifinals this weekend.

Arteta's troops will then take on City at the Etihad Stadium on April 26 in a title-defining clash. A home win would put Pep Guardiola's men in control of the race in many's eyes.

Poll : 0 votes