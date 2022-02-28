"I didn't like his behaviour" - Jamie Redknapp slams Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga after penalty shootout loss against Liverpool 

Following Liverpool’s triumph over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final yesterday, Jamie Redknapp revealed he was far from pleased with Kepa Arrizabalaga's attitude.

The Blues goalkeeper missed a crucial penalty to hand Liverpool the trophy and Redknapp has taken offense with the star's attitude following the loss.

Speaking after the match, Redknapp told the press via Mirror:

"I hope it puts to bed the substitutions now of putting goalkeepers on. Edouard Mendy is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and you bring on Kepa instead of him, ridiculous."

"I didn’t like his (Kepa's) behaviour when the penalties were being taken and then he took one of the worst penalties you’ve ever seen. I don’t like it, I don’t understand why you do it. You have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he should’ve stayed in there in the first place," he added.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea players comfort Kepa after his miss Chelsea players comfort Kepa after his miss 💙 https://t.co/xpfwQX51NA

Liverpool now look set to push for a double, with the English giants still looking strong in the Champions League. They also have a chance of a treble if they close the gap between them and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea will have their Club World Cup trophy as a consolation this season, as well as their UEFA Super Cup trophy. The Blues still have a chance to win the Champions League, although the Premier League looks out of reach for them now.

It was a stunning twist of fate as Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came on late in extra time to handle the penalty shootout for Chelsea.

While he was unable to stop any of the Reds' penalties from going in, the Spaniard also missed the golden opportunity to keep the Blues in the shootout. Both sides had managed to score consistently, with all 20 outfield players putting their penalties on target.

Kepa Arrizabalaga @kepa_46 To fall and rise.

Disappointed after big effort during the tournament.

We keep working.

Thanks @chelseafc family for your support. To fall and rise.Disappointed after big effort during the tournament. We keep working.Thanks @chelseafc family for your support. https://t.co/yu2FkZlG4h

However, while Reds goalkeeper Kelleher managed to beat Kepa, the Blues goalie blasted his chance over the bar. Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger notably consoled the star, putting their arms around him, but the cup had already gone to the Jurgen Klopp's men.

