"I would like to contribute again" - Lionel Messi admits he would love to help former club Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has revealed that he would love to contribute and help Barcelona at some point in time in the future. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has also admitted that he wants to be a Technical Director in the future.

Speaking in an interview with Sport (via ANI News), Lionel Messi admitted that he still loves Barcelona. He went on to add that he would want to contribute in some way or another to help them grow and continue being one of the best football clubs in the world.

Lionel Messi said:

"Yes. I always said that I would love to be able to help the club. I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be elsewhere."

"If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be good, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world."

Barcelona's bleak financial conditions were the reason why the club were unable to offer Lionel Messi a new contract in the summer. This forced the 34-year-old forward to move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi has signed a two-year deal with the Parisian giants with an option to extend it by another year. So far, the former Barcelona superstar has scored three goals in eight appearances for his new side.

Barcelona continue to struggle without Lionel Messi

Barcelona have made a poor start to the 2021-22 season and continue to struggle with inconsistency without having Lionel Messi's presence at the club.

The Catalan giants are currently ninth in the La Liga standings. The position comes following defeats at the hands of Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano before picking up a point against Deportivo Alaves.

The defeat in El Clasico followed up a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano that saw manager Ronald Koeman get the sack. Barcelona are now rumored to be chasing club legend Xavi Hernandez for the hot seat.

Barcelona are also in a tough position in the Champions League. Blaugrana have picked up three points from their first three group games.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has also struggled to get used to his new surroundings at Paris Saint-Germain. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to score a single league goal for his new side. All of his goals so far have come in the Champions League.

