“I like to cry and I’m not ashamed of it” - Granit Xhaka makes honest admission about Arsenal exit 

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka admitted recently that he cried tears of joy after returning to Germany following an incredible last season with Arsenal.

The Switzerland international departed the Emirates Stadium for the Bundesliga side in a £21.4 million deal this summer. He joined the Gunners back in 2016 when legendary manager Arsene Wenger was at the helm.

Although the central midfielder has had his fair share of difficulties with Arsenal, he left with the fans chanting his name. Xhaka enjoyed his best-ever season with the Gunners during the 2022/23 campaign, when he bagged seven goals and as many assists each in 37 Premier League games.

Although several fans wished for the Swiss to remain in north London, Xhaka decided to move back to Germany and take up a new challenge. Admitting that he cried on his return to Germany, the 31-year-old midfielder said in a recent interview with Bayer Leverkusen's official website (via TheBootRoom):

"I’m a very emotional person, I like to cry and I’m not ashamed of it. Of course, I also cried for joy at times. For example, when I made my transfer here to Leverkusen. I also cried tears of joy because I really wanted to go back. I think it’s also part of it as a person.”

Before joining Arsenal, Xhaka represented German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach for four years during which he completed 138 appearances. At the Emirates, the former Basel man made 297 appearances, bagging 23 goals and 29 assists across all competitions, winning the FA Cup twice.

Granit Xhaka reveals reason behind Arsenal exit

Former Arsenal captain and midfielder Granit Xhaka revealed the reason behind exiting the Emirates after deciding to join Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Towards the end of his career in north London, Xhaka was seemingly one of the heavy fan favorites. The Swiss gradually turned his career at the club around after heavy criticism for his outburst during a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in 2019.

Speaking during an interview with Swiss outlet Keystone-SDA, via SRF (h/t Football.London) in July, Xhaka said:

"The fact is that as a person I am always interested in new challenges. After seven years, the time has come for something completely new. The league is not new, but the club is."

Xhaka seems to be enjoying life at Bayer Leverkusen, who sit on top of the Bundesliga standings, having racked up 28 points in 10 matches. The midfielder has started every single match in the Europa League and the German top-flight for his new club.