"I don't like the decision" - Arsenal legend tells Mikel Arteta to correct his error to please player egos

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit has weighed in on Mikel Arteta's decision to swap his two goalkeepers this season. The Frenchman stated that he isn't a fan of that decision as it could unbalance things in the dressing room.

Mikel Arteta has shocked Premier League fans with the way he's handling his two goalkeepers, Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya this season. Ramsdale was the undisputed starter for Arsenal last season, putting in spectacular performances between the sticks as the Gunners staged a good fight for the Premier League title.

However, Arteta decided to further strengthen his squad in that department by signing David Raya on loan from Brentford in the summer. Many expected that the tactician would gradually introduce his new signing but the Spaniard took everyone by surprise by throwing the goalkeeper straight into the mix.

As it stands, the on-loan Brentford star appears to be the side's first-choice goalkeeper. So far this season, he's made nine appearances across all competitions, with his counterpart playing seven times.

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Petit has joined a host of other footballing figures in addressing the issue. The Frenchman made his feelings clear during an interview with betting site OLBG, saying:

''I don't like the decision Arsenal made in regards to swapping their goalkeeper. I didn't like it when PSG did it with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas, either! It puts trouble in the team and in the dressing room. Egos, as we know, are very big in football."

"Ramsdale played well last season and he's done a great overall job since joining the club. Raya has been put into the first eleven straight away, even after making a few mistakes."

The Frenchman went on to explain that Ramsdale wouldn't be happy with the situation and urged Arteta to be careful to avoid creating a problem in the dressing room.

"It must be hard for Ramsdale to cope with this situation! He can fight, but apart from that, what can he do? At the end of the day, Raya will play even if he makes mistakes. I don't like this situation," Petit continued.

"I know Mikel Arteta and I know Arsenal want to have two great 'keepers across the competitions. I can understand that, but you need to have a number one and a number two and be clear and honest about that," he added.

"Goalkeepers are a unique position in the team - you don't interact with them in the same way you would with outfield players. You need to be very careful. I don't like the situation at the moment."

Will Mikel Arteta and Arsenal win silverware this season?

Following last term's concession of the Premier League title to Manchester City, Arsenal appear to have come back more determined this season. Their recent 1-0 victory over the Cityzens, which they failed to achieve in the previous campaign, definitely sends a strong message.

As it stands, Arteta's side occupy the second position in the table with 24 points in 10 games - just two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. They've also started well in the Europa League where they sit first in Group B after winning two of their first three games.

The Gunners are already out of the EFL Cup but still have the FA Cup to compete for. Although they seem to be going in the right direction, Arteta's men will need to try even harder and maintain their momentum until the end of the season to finish with silverware.