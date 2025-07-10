"I like how direct he is" - Alan Shearer names Chelsea star he would love to play with

Legendary Premier League striker Alan Shearer has named Chelsea's Pedro Neto as one player he would love to play with. Neto's directness and ability to powerfully advance with the ball in attack are qualities that have impressed Shearer.

During a chat on The Rest Is Football Podcast, Shearer said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I like how direct he is and how powerful he is running with the ball. He’s someone I would love to play up front with because I think in terms of being direct and knowing he’s going to get the ball in, I think he’s someone I would enjoy playing up front with. For me, he’s one that will and should start [in Chelsea’s best XI].”

Neto is a tricky right-winger who is quick with the ball at his feet. His ability to deliver crosses from both flanks and his attacking creativity make him dangerous in attack. In 50 appearances for the Blues last season, Neto delivered nine goals and nine assists.

Notably, Neto has also been an excellent goal threat for the Blues in the FIFA Club World Cup. In five games, Neto has registered eight shots, scored three goals, and created 11 chances in attack.

Enzo Maresca's men will look to rely on Neto's expertise when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final. Their final against PSG will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on Sunday, (July 13).

"What a first start for Joao Pedro" - Former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris lauds new signing

Jody Morris has lauded João Pedro for his display in his first start as a Blues attacker. While others focused on the brace the new signing scored against Fluminense, Morris was particularly impressed with Pedro's all-around display and work rate.

After the Blues' 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-final, Morris tweeted on X (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“What a first start for Joao Pedro… Forget his two top goals…thought his all-round game was very good…great work rate.”

The Blues spent a reported £60 million to secure the services of Pedro from Brighton this summer. The Brazilian is already proving his worth, having scored two goals in two games for Enzo Maresca's side.

