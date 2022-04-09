"I like everything I see about him" - Alan Shearer claims 24-year-old star will play a leading role in Newcastle United's future

Former Newcastle United star Alan Shearer believes Bruno Guimaraes will be a key player for the Magpies in the coming years. The Brazilian signed for Newcastle United in the January transfer window but has failed to hit the ground running.

However, Eddie Howe’s side have been on a good run of form and the manager did not feel it was necessary to make drastic changes to his lineup. Guimaraes started against Wolves on Friday and helped his side to a 1-0 win over Bruno Lage’s side.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Man of the Match,

67 touches

37/41 passes completed

Won 12/17 duels

7x possession won

4x tackles won

1 chance created

2 dribbles

1st home PL start Man of the Match, @NUFC 's Bruno Guimaraes67 touches37/41 passes completedWon 12/17 duels7x possession won4x tackles won1 chance created2 dribbles1st home PL start ⭐️ Man of the Match, @NUFC's Bruno Guimaraes67 touches37/41 passes completedWon 12/17 duels7x possession won4x tackles won1 chance created2 dribbles1st home PL start https://t.co/jb7LruoeJ9

The Brazilian put in a stellar display as he showed quality on the ball and tenacity off it to earn plaudits from Alan Shearer. The former Newcastle striker told NUFC TV:

“Been really impressed with him [Bruno]. I think he can play a leading role in where Newcastle go over the next few years. Couldn’t get in the team, to begin with because of the form that other players were in."

“But he’ll be a regular for years to come if he wants to stay here and play a part, which I’m sure he does. I like everything I see about him, I like his aggression, I like his passing ability. And he seems to enjoy this environment.”

Guimaraes could be part of Newcastle United’s spine in a new era

Newcastle United had a difficult first half of the season. However, results have improved in the last few months as they are no longer in the relegation zone.

The Magpies are also expected to sign more players this summer following the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in October.

Bruno Guimarães @brunoog97



I'm sure that this is just the first game in a beautiful story at ST. James Park.



Let's go together, Happy to be able to make my debut at home. From my first days here, I felt that the atmosphere was wonderful. Today, on the pitch, I could see it for myself.I'm sure that this is just the first game in a beautiful story at ST. James Park.Let's go together, @NUFC 🖤🤍 Happy to be able to make my debut at home. From my first days here, I felt that the atmosphere was wonderful. Today, on the pitch, I could see it for myself. I'm sure that this is just the first game in a beautiful story at ST. James Park. Let's go together, @NUFC 🖤🤍 https://t.co/sKZMsdp3rD

Guimaraes is still only 24, and with half a season behind his belt, he will look to play a more integral role next season. As Shearer explained, Guimaraes has all the ability to become a regular in the coming years and help the Magpies progress as a club.

The Brazilian has made ten appearances so far this season and has mustered one goal. Scoring isn't Guimaraes' forte as he plays a deeper role and is known for his distribution and aggression in the middle of the park.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar