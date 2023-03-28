“I like his game a lot” – Manchester United target who named Barcelona as favorite club says he is inspired by Real Madrid superstar

Reported Manchester United target Jonathan David has claimed that he was inspired by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and pointed out the similarities in their games.

David, 23, currently plies his trade for LOSC Lille and has had a prolific 2022-23 campaign. He has scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 30 games across competitions.

Manchester United, who are on the lookout for a striker, have been linked with a move for David (via Caught Offside). The Canadian, meanwhile, recently shared his admiration for Real Madrid talisman Benzema.

In an interview with Winamax, he said:

"I became a pro to score goals, I didn't want to defend. I always had the ability to score and I had fun doing it. I didn't want to stop. In training, you work on automatisms with your partners to have relationships, but in matches, it's instinct that speaks. It happens so quickly that you don't have time to think."

He added:

"I'm learning a lot from Karim Benzema. I like his game a lot and he's getting closer to mine. I like to participate in the game a lot and go down and touch the ball. It's important for me, even though I'm a striker and I always want to score."

In the same interview, David named Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona as his favorite club.

David has scored 53 goals and contributed nine assists in 126 games for Lille since joining the club from KAA Gent in 2020.

Manchester United and Real Madrid interested in Premier League midfielder

The two historic clubs are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer.

As per Diario Sport, Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfield in the summer and Neves is one of their targets.

Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid last summer has proven excellent for the Red Devils. However, Scott McTominay could depart this summer and Marcel Sabitzer could return to Bayern Munich after his loan spell.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are preparing for life beyond veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Club president Florentino Perez likes Neves and has held preliminary contacts with his representatives (via Diario Gol).

Neves, 26, is known for his ability to control the midfield, his wide passing range, and his accuracy from set pieces. He has scored 29 goals and provided 12 assists in 245 games for Wolves.

