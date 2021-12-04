"I don't like giving advice" - Lionel Messi unsure if he is a role model

Lionel Messi has revealed that he doesn't know if he is a role model to youngsters and upcoming footballers.

Considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi recently collected his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or. The Argentine is now two wins clear of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many view Lionel Messi as an ideal role model for upcoming footballers. This is not only because of the magic he weaves on the field but also Messi's humble nature off the pitch. The same humility that has brought him praise from the footballing community was on display once again in a recent interview. Speaking to France Football (via Goal), Lionel Messi said:

“I don't know if I'm a role model. I don't like being a role model or giving advice.”

Messi reflected on his career, stating that he fought to make his dreams a reality. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward added that luck has also been a factor in his success over the years. He said:

“I fought for my dreams. At first, it was to be a professional player, then I tried to surpass myself and achieve new goals every year. In the midst of it all, there is also an element of luck. It also depends on God and I believe he chose to have all of this happen to me.”

"I don't give much importance to all that" - Lionel Messi on being considered the greatest of all-time

Lionel Messi has been known to downplay his individual achievements but the Argentine's list of accolades most certainly defy logic and reason. In addition to seven Ballons d'Or, Messi has won eight Pichichi trophies, three UEFA European Best Player awards and six European Golden Boots.

At the team level, the Argentine's trophy cabinet is matched by very few in the world of football. Messi has collected four UEFA Champions League titles, 10 La Liga titles, seven Spanish Cups, an Olympic Gold Medal and, most recently, the Copa America.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Lionel Messi's career: 🥵



👕 947 matches

⚽️ 756 goals

🅰️ 318 assists

🏆 37 trophies

🏆 7 Ballons d’Or



👏👏👏 Lionel Messi's career: 🥵👕 947 matches⚽️ 756 goals🅰️ 318 assists🏆 37 trophies🏆 7 Ballons d’Or👏👏👏 https://t.co/n8lm2SjkWR

Many would argue this is more than sufficient to declare Lionel Messi the greatest footballer in history. However, Messi doesn't feel that has ever been his aim. He said:

“I never said, thought, or even tried to come to terms with this idea. For me, just being able to be considered or cited as one of the best players in the world is more than enough. It is something that I would never have dared to imagine or dream of.”

The 34-year-old went on to add:

“But... I don't know how to put it so that it's not misinterpreted... It's not that I'm not interested in it but let's say that I don't give much importance to all that. It doesn't change anything for me to be the best or not. And I never tried to be either.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Having joined PSG earlier this summer, Lionel Messi will no doubt look to add some new trophies to his list of honors this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar