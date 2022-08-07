"I like what I am hearing" - Ex-Arsenal star backs Mikel Arteta to sign 'brilliant' 24-year-old this summer

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed his former club to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the ongoing transfer window, claiming the player to be a difference maker.

Paqueta, who has three years left in his contract at the Groupama Stadium, has turned heads with his performances in the last two seasons. Operating as the creative focal point of Lyon, he has registered 21 goals and 13 assists in 78 games across competitions.

According to Media Foot, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Paqueta and have held talks with both the player and his club. The report also adds that Lyon are open to offers in the region of €50 million for the player, who arrived from AC Milan for €20 million in 2020.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell shared his two cents on whether Paqueta would be a quality addition at the Emirates:

"Paqueta looks like a really, really good footballer. He is another Brazil international. Hey, come and join the Brazilian revolution! It is happening in London, and it is happening at Arsenal."

He continued:

"Listen, you can never have enough quality players, especially with the five substitute rule now. The pursuit of the likes of Paqueta and (Youri) Tielemans could go right to the end of the window. These are the players who are difference makers."

He added:

"The team is performing now. Could you imagine if you bolster that with two, three, four of the players we are talking about? All of a sudden people would be like, 'Hold on a minute, something is really happening at the Emirates.' I like what I am hearing, and I like what I am seeing. Paqueta would be a brilliant signing."

Patrick Vieira issues Premier League title race prediction for Arsenal

Former Arsenal captain and Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has claimed that his former club would be Premier League title contenders this season. Speaking to reporters, he said (via BBC):

"They are in a better place than last year. The new players have made them much stronger. They have the squad to challenge and be closer to the title."

The north London outfit have roped in striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Fabio Vieira, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Marquinhos.

The Gunners opened their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the first half before Marc Guehi's own goal late on sealed the deal for the Gunners.

