"I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford" - Cristiano Ronaldo apologizes to Everton fan for breaking his phone after Manchester United loss

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized to a fan following his outburst which led to him breaking a mobile phone.

The 37-year-old cut a frustrating figure throughout Saturday's Premier League 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Following the game, he was recorded taking his frustrations out where he threw the supporters' mobile phone on the floor in anger as fans berated him. He has now apologized for his actions and invited the fan to watch a game at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram:

"It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient, and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

The Portuguese star then apologised for his actions.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

However, one has to wonder whether the supporter would want to watch a game at Old Trafford with the way Manchester United are playing.

The Red Devils have had a disastrous season which has seen them exit all cup competitions and, currently, struggling to finish in the top-four of the Premier League.

Should they not qualify for the UEFA Champions League, it will be the first time in 10 years that Ronaldo won't be featuring in Europe's elite club competition.

Manchester United need to sort out Cristiano Ronaldo's future quickly

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is under speculation

The former Juventus forward has a year left to run on his current deal. There remains speculation over his future with many finding it hard to envision the legendary attacker lining up in the UEFA Europa League next season.

The Sun reports that Ronaldo wants to see out the remainder of his contract with Manchester United. But he has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of a huge summer of transformation at Old Trafford.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop #MUFC There are already senior figures at Manchester United who have concluded that Cristiano Ronaldo should be encouraged to leave in the summer but it remains to be seen what Joel Glazer and the board will decide. [ @draper_rob There are already senior figures at Manchester United who have concluded that Cristiano Ronaldo should be encouraged to leave in the summer but it remains to be seen what Joel Glazer and the board will decide. [@draper_rob] #MUFC

According to Football Insider, the former Real Madrid star is being lined up for a move by FC Porto. The Primeira Liga are reportedly looking to bring the forward to the Portuguese league should his side fail to qualify for the Champions League.

A move to the MLS has also been touted, with CMIT TV reporting that he is already in negotiations over making a move to the States.

Wherever Cristiano Ronaldo plays next season, his place at the very pinnacle of world football remains unquestioned. However, this season won't be one remembered fondly by his fans.

