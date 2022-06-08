"I would like it"- 31-year-old Chelsea star says he would like to play in La Liga

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has revealed that he wants to play for Spain.

The 31-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with the Blues, rsising questions over his future with the club.

Alonso joined Chelsea from Fiorentina for £24 million in 2016. He has made over 210 appearances for the club across competitions, including 46 last season.

He has won a Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup, and FA Cup title with the club but lost his place to Ben Chilwell last season.

However, the England international suffered a season-ending knee-injury in November, which resulted in Alonso becoming a regular starter once again.

He scored five goals last season as Tuchel's side reached the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals and finished third in the Premier League.

Despite his prominent role with the Bluee, Alonso is still interested in a move back to his home country.

"I have one more year of my contract. I have already said it other time that I would like it, but in the end it does not depend entirely on me. It is clear that the desire to one day play in Spain is there," said Alonso as per Radioestadio Noche.

Barcelona are believed to be interested in Alonso, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blaugrana lack adequate cover and competition for veteran left-back Jordi Alba.

Radioestadio Noche @RadioestadioN



Sobre un posible futuro en España:



"Tengo un año más de contrato. Ya lo he dicho otras veces que me gustaría, pero al final no depende del todo de mí"



"Está claro que el deseo de algún día jugar en España está ahí”



EN DIRECTO: 🎙️ @marcosalonso03 Sobre un posible futuro en España:"Tengo un año más de contrato. Ya lo he dicho otras veces que me gustaría, pero al final no depende del todo de mí""Está claro que el deseo de algún día jugar en España está ahí”EN DIRECTO: ondacero.es/directo/ 🎙️@marcosalonso03 Sobre un posible futuro en España: "Tengo un año más de contrato. Ya lo he dicho otras veces que me gustaría, pero al final no depende del todo de mí" "Está claro que el deseo de algún día jugar en España está ahí”🔴EN DIRECTO: ondacero.es/directo/ https://t.co/cuU9Jugbeb

Chelsea view Marc Cucurella as Marcos Alonso replacement

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

According to The Sun, Chelsea are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

He joined Brighton from Getafe last summer. His defensive solidity and ability to contribute in attack helped the Seagulls finish ninth in the Premier League, their best finish in England's top flight. He was awarded Brighton's 'Player of the Season'.

Matchday Reports @MatchDreports Marc Cucurella: With no Alonso and a recovering Chilwell Chelsea look to add depth at LWB. Cucurella shone through this season and was Brighton's POTY. He also is an attacking threat at LWB, suiting the Chelsea system. However he wouldn't be a starter which could break the deal Marc Cucurella: With no Alonso and a recovering Chilwell Chelsea look to add depth at LWB. Cucurella shone through this season and was Brighton's POTY. He also is an attacking threat at LWB, suiting the Chelsea system. However he wouldn't be a starter which could break the deal https://t.co/Q3OWwr3krg

The Spaniard's technical ability could make him an ideal replacement for Alonso. Brighton could demand a fee in the region of £45 million for the 23-year-old.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far