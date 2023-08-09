"I don't like my list" – Frank Leboeuf reluctantly tips Chelsea's rivals for Premier League glory next season

Ex-Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has backed last season's runners-up Arsenal to lift the Premier League trophy in the upcoming season.

Arsenal failed to stop Manchester City from lifting their fifth Premier League trophy in the past six campaigns earlier this May. They lost the 2022-23 title by five points after notching 84 points from 38 games.

Ahead of the start of the new season, Arsenal have splashed over £210 million in a bid to bolster their ranks. They have roped in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber on permanent deals from West Ham United, Chelsea and Ajax, respectively, so far this summer.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf reluctantly tipped Mikel Arteta's team to end their two-decade-long wait for the title next term. He elaborated:

"I think Manchester City could have an off-season after the treble, so I really think it's possible that Manchester City is off it. I don't like my list. I don't like my prediction because I see the Gunners finishing first and I can't accept that. But that's a possibility. They have a very good team."

Earlier on Sunday (August 6), Arsenal received a significant morale boost ahead of the start of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. They beat Manchester City 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 regulation time scoreline in the Community Shield contest at the Wembley Stadium.

Apart from the Gunners, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also likely to put up a Premier League title charge next season. While the Red Devils finished third with 75 points, the Reds were fifth with 67 points and Chelsea finished in 12th with 44 points last term.

Chelsea eye fresh start under new manager

Chelsea, who have lifted the domestic title six times so far in their history, are keen to bounce back from their disastrous campaign last time around. Despite spending over £550 million on player transfers past season, they notched their lowest points tally in over three decades.

However, the Blues are in new spirits under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, having won three and drawn two of their five pre-season friendlies. They are realistically thought to launch a top-four charge soon.

Furthermore, the Stamford Bridge side have also undergone a major squad rebuild this summer. They have spent over £180 million to sign six new stars, and earned close to £220 million from sales so far.

The Blues are set to open their 2023-24 Premier League season against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday (August 13).