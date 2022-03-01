“I like him a lot” – Gary Neville offers assessment of ‘smooth’ player linked with Arsenal

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has heaped praise on Southampton loanee Armando Broja as Arsenal continue to track the Chelsea player.

Broja, 20, joined Southampton from Chelsea on loan last summer. He has since put in some impressive performances which have alerted Arsenal to his availability.

Neville has spoken highly of the forward, telling Sky Sports PL (via HITC):

“(I'm)Enormously impressed by Broja. He’s so smooth. When you look at him in the final third, I think the really top young players look well ahead of their years."

Broja has six goals and one assist in 22 appearances in the Premier League for Southampton this season.

Neville continued to lavish praise on the Albanian, particularly for his style of play. He said in this regard:

“They have more time on the ball than you think. They are really composed in their finishing. It doesn’t look like he’s sprinting because he is always in control. He knows what he is going to do and slows himself down in the final third. A lot of young players are erratic and they are rash. He’s not. He’s a really, really exciting talent and I like him a lot.”

Could Broja return to Chelsea or does an Arsenal transfer await?

Broja is one of the EPL's top emerging talents.

Chelsea's signing of Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £97.5 million was seen as a shrewd piece of business last summer. The move was even praised particularly by Neville himself, who thought the pair went hand in hand.

But the striker has had a nightmare return to Stamford Bridge and his form has dwindled since a bright start to the season.

The Belgian has scored just 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions so far for the Blues. Those numbers are concerning for such a high-profile signing.

Broja could be exactly the player needed to challenge Lukaku for a starting berth come next season. He will learn from the 28-year-old despite the former Inter Milan striker's woes and could even usurp the forward.

Or he could make the move across London to rivals Arsenal with manager Mikel Arteta a known admirer.

Arsenal are on the lookout for a striker with former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang exiting for Barcelona in January.Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah have just seven goals between them in the EPL this season.

The need for attacking reinforcements at the Emirates is clear and Broja is one of many strikers being touted for the role.

The Gunners will find it difficult to do business with their rivals, however, should Broja push for a move. However, if the Gunners qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, this could be one to watch.

