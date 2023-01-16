"I like his mentality" - Chelsea new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk names Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Chelsea's newly-signed Mykhaylo Mudryk recently named Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol. Mudryk was unveiled as a player for the Blues during their Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace.

In a recent interview with the club's official channel, Mudryk was asked about several topics, including whom he idolized as a player while growing up. The Ukrainian named Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

"It was Ronaldo, I like his mentality."

Mykhaylo Mudryk emerged as one of the brightest prospects across Europe this season. He scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games for Shakhtar Donetsk.

The player was heavily linked with a January move to Arsenal. He expressed his desire to join the Gunners on multiple occasions on social media.

Arsenal, however, saw three of their bids rejected. Chelsea, on the other hand, matched Shakhtar's asking price of close to €100 million plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old has penned down a massive deal until 2030. He will reportedly earn £200,000 per week, an exponential growth from his £5,000 a week wage at Shakhtar.

The Blues also managed to convince the player on personal terms. Graham Potter reportedly had a phone call with the 22-year-old winger a few weeks ago. He detailed the club's project with the player.

Mudryk became the Blues' fourth permanent signing of the January transfer window. They have previously acquired Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana this month. Joao Felix has also joined the club on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Can Mykhaylo Mudryk replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers in EPL at Chelsea?

While Cristiano Ronaldo's time in English football didn't come to an ideal end, the Portuguese superstar was simply sensational for Manchester United across two spells. He scored 145 goals and provided 64 assists in 346 games for the Red Devils.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has arrived at Chelsea with big expectations. There is no doubting the fact that Mudryk is an elite talent. However, replicating Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers would be a huge task for him.

For now, the player should solely focus on settling down under Graham Potter. The Blues have struggled to find their feet this season.

