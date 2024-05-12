"I like the mentality they show" - Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic heaps praises on Arsenal duo

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic lauded Arsenal centre-back duo, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. The Serbian former centre-back appreciated their partnership and highlighted their performance against Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Speaking to The Times, Vidic said:

"The two from Arsenal [William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes] are doing well."

"Watching them, I feel they like defending and want the clean sheet. I like the mentality they show. And they are a partnership. That is important. Arsenal, this season, have not been conceding many goals."

"The situation when they went to City and didn’t concede — that was a statement of Arsenal as a team. That they want to win the trophy. Not just play nice. I think that’s good. Finally!”

The centre-back partnership has been instrumental in the Gunners' impeccable defensive record. They lead the Premier League with 17 clean sheets and have conceded just 28 goals all season, indicating their strength at the back which has propelled them to a title charge.

Gabriel Magalhaes joined Arsenal from French side Lille in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of £27 million. The 26-year-old has also been a dangerous threat from set pieces for the side along with his defensive prowess, scoring four goals this season.

Saliba, meanwhile, was signed in 2019 from Ligue 1 team Saint-Etienne, but spent another season on loan with them before moving to England. Following loan stints in France with Nice and Marseille, he has become an instrumental presence at the back over the past two seasons for the side.

Arsenal interested in blockbuster move for Premier League striker: Reports

Isak could be on the move.

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners have learnt that the Magpies have placed a price tag of about €100 million on the striker.

Isak has been in sensational form for the Tyneside club, bagging 20 goals in just 28 league games. However, Newcastle are under some financial constraints and could sell players to meet FFP regulations. The 24-year-old was one of Newcastle's first big signings following their Saudi takeover, signed for close to £70 million from Real Sociedad.

Arsenal could be keen on adding a striker in the summer. Gabriel Jesus has struggled to find fitness and form this season, scoring just four league goals all season while Eddie Nketiah has failed to impress as well.