"I was like a month and a half without being able to even run" - PSG star Lionel Messi opens up on how COVID-19 affected his 2021-22 season

PSG star Lionel Messi has opened up on his COVID-19 ordeal which threatened to disrupt his campaign.

The Argentine left Barcelona last summer to join the Parisians on a free transfer and endured a difficult first year in the French capital.

Following an injury-riddled start, he struck only six league goals from 26 appearances, while also suffering a bout of flu midway through the season.

The 34-year-old has now opened up on his torrid experience while recuperating from the virus, which he revealed had affected his lungs.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Messi said:

“The truth is that he hit me very hard. Symptoms very similar to those of the majority, I suppose. A lot of coughs, sore throat, fever. But it left me with sequelae. It left me with many sequelae in the lungs. I couldn’t train. I came back, and I was like a month and a half without being able to even run because it had affected my lungs."

Messi succumbed to COVID-19 infection early on into 2022 when PSG reconvened their season following a winter break.

Speaking further on his recovery process, he said:

“I wasn’t scared, but hey, they tell you so many things that they wouldn’t let me start. I even started earlier than I should have started, and that was worse. For accelerated later, it ended up hurting me, but I couldn’t take it anymore."

He added:

"I wanted to go out for a run, to train, and he wanted to start. And in the end, it was worse. Later, when I was halfway there, the Real Madrid thing happened, and that killed us.”

PSG were knocked out in the round of 16 of the Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid but salved their campaign by reestablishing themselves as the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG ace currently with Argentina

Following a short break after the conclusion of his club season, Messi has joined Argentina's national team for their upcoming games.

He will be in action against Italy at Wembley in the Finalissima tomorrow, followed by a friendly against Estonia four days later.

Every game here on will be important for Messi and co. as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching.

The former Barcelona ace will be 35 by then and it could potentially be his last chance at claiming the prestigious trophy.

