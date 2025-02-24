"I like him and his movement" –Gary Lineker urges Arsenal to make move for Chelsea transfer target

England great Gary Lineker has urged Arsenal to launch a permanent move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who has reportedly been linked with Chelsea for quite a while.

Ad

Delap, 22, has cemented himself as one of the most promising strikers in the Premier League since joining Ipswich last summer. Since leaving Manchester City for an initial £15 million last July, he has found the back of the net 10 times and provided two assists in 25 league games.

During a recent chat on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker asserted that Arsenal should try to add the Chelsea target to their ranks in the summer transfer window. He said (h/t Metro):

Ad

Trending

"If I were them, I'd go for Delap. I know he's young and not entirely proven but he's scored quite a lot of Premier League goals this season for a team that's obviously struggled having been promoted. I like him and his movement. There's talk of him going back to Manchester City but [Erling] Haaland has signed a nine-year deal so you might have to wait an awfully long time to get a game."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

England and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer also pitched in:

"It looks like Ipswich will get relegated and he's got a taste of the Premier League now. There's no doubt there will be some big clubs looking at him. He's been one of their best players. I like him, he's had a good season, he brings a positivity and a real strength. He's only going to get better too given his age. Maybe he hasn't got the experience right now but in a year or two, he could be a big asset."

Ad

Delap has a contract until June 2029 at Kieran McKenna's outfit now.

Arsenal and Chelsea target drops transfer hint

Arsenal and Chelsea target Matheus Cunha has dropped a hint that he could secure an exit away from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the future. He told BBC (h/t Metro):

"It would not be appropriate to say I don't want to play for something more. It's like every single job in the world, everyone wants to take the next step but I hope I let the hands of God control my life. Right now, I am so happy here. I hope to continue doing good things."

Ad

Cunha, who has also been linked with Manchester United apart from Arsenal and Chelsea, is relishing a fine 2024-25 term. The 25-year-old has contributed 13 goals and four assists in 25 league games for his club.

Expand Tweet

The Brazilian star reportedly has a release clause of around £62 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback