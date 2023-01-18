"I like him much more than any other player" - When Ronaldo Nazario settled GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate has gained the attention of many legendary footballing figures over the last decade, who have taken turns to reveal their picks between the duo. This includes former Real Madrid and Brazil forward Ronaldo Nazario.

Speaking during an interview in November 2020 (via SPORTbible), the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner explained that he gives Messi the edge over Ronaldo because he's a more complete player.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar Ronaldo Nazario: “Messi, of course, he’s number one. He is a talent that means it will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar. I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, I love watching him play, of course Mbappe.” Ronaldo Nazario: “Messi, of course, he’s number one. He is a talent that means it will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar. I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, I love watching him play, of course Mbappe.”

He also added that he likes the Argentine maestro more than any other player on the planet.

"He [Messi] is out of this world. Cristiano, too, but I see Leo as more complete," the former Real Madrid and Brazil striker said.

"He's great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular," he added.

Similarly, another Brazilian great, Ronaldinho, also chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. The former Selecao midfielder, who played alongside Messi at the start of his career at Barcelona, explained that he leans towards the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner because he prefers his style.

"Messi," the Brazilian said when asked to pick between the duo. "I would have loved to continue playing alongside him. I didn't get enough time with him, he was very young. I'd love to take to the pitch with him one more time."

MC @CrewsMat10 People saying that the Messi vs Ronaldo debate is finally over. It ended a long long time ago. People saying that the Messi vs Ronaldo debate is finally over. It ended a long long time ago.

"He's the best in history, no doubt," the former Barcelona midfielder added. "Nobody has done what Messi's done. The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it's a question of taste and I prefer Messi's style."

It is worth noting that Messi has indeed pulled clear of Ronaldo in the GOAT debate after leading Argentina to the World Cup trophy in Qatar last year. The 35-year-old recorded seven goals and three assists to his name in seven appearances and was named the best player of the tournament.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to face each other this week

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set for another meeting tomorrow.

The two superstars will get a chance to re-ignite their rivalry when they face each other in a friendly game on Thursday, January 19. Cristiano Ronaldo's new Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr, will form an All-Star team with their rival club, Al Hilal, to take on Paris Saint-Germain.

The match, which is scheduled to be played at the King Fahd International Stadium, will kick off at 18:00 WAT. It will also be the first time Messi and Ronaldo will face each other since they last clashed during a Barcelona versus Juventus Champions League fixture in December 2020.

Although it is just a friendly, both players will be eager to impress the crowd tomorrow. It remains to be seen who will end up earning the bragging rights.

