"I would like Neymar to be anointed as their heir" - Kaka makes incredible comparison with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Brazilian superstar Kaka made an incredible claim about Neymar in comparison to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the two standout players in world football for almost 15 years. They have achieved innumerable trophies over the years, cementing themselves in football glory.

The duo have won 12 Ballon d'Or trophies between them. Messi and Ronaldo have been serial winners wherever they have played.

However, Father Time catches up with everyone. Both Messi and Ronaldo are on the wrong side of their thirties and cannot be expected to produce the same prolific performances as they used to.

Hence, the time to pass on the baton might not be too far away. Kaka has tipped Neymar to be the heir to the legendary duo.

While speaking to La Gazzetta Delo Sport, Kaka said (via MARCA):

"I would like Neymar to be anointed as their heir, this time around, considering his talent and the person and player he has become."

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) no.10 has been in spectacular form so far this season. In 19 games, he has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists so far.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has 12 goals and 14 assists in his bag from 18 games so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has had a torrid start to his campaign. In 16 games, he has only managed three goals and two assists.

What is Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo's records in the FIFA World Cup?

The PSG no. 10 has graced the biggest competition in football since the 2014 version. He has played 10 times in the competition so far in his career over two editions.

In those games, the Brazilian superstar has managed to score six goals and provided two assists for the Selecao.

Lionel Messi has played in four editions, totaling 19 games. He was the Golden Ball winner in 2014 when Argentina reached the finals. Messi has six goals and five assists in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, will play his fifth World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Since 2006, the superstar forward has played 17 games, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

While the upcoming edition might be their last, Neymar, 30, can be expected to participate in at least another.

