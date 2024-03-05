“I was like, ‘no boss, it’s the worst’” - Chelsea legend accuses Carlo Ancelotti of running poor training sessions

Petr Cech has revealed that he did not enjoy training at Chelsea under Carlo Ancelotti. He believes that it was too intense, like in a game, which got the players tired.

On the Obi One Podcast, Cech said that the Italian manager was impressed with the sessions, but the players were not. He added that it was the worst session at Chelsea during his illustrious career:

"When a new manager arrived, Carlo Ancelotti, he was like 'wow, this training is so intense, it's like a match'.

"I was like, 'no boss, it's the worst' because I felt everyone looked tired and wasn't training well. Carlo didn't understand this because he wasn't used to that."

The legendary goalkeeper played 93 games under Ancelotti at Chelsea. He kept 43 clean sheets, conceding 72 times.

Petr Cech on leaving Chelsea after takeover

Petr Cech has said that it was his own decision to leave Chelsea once the new ownership took over. The former goalkeeper said he had a good conversation with them and believed that it would be best for them to start fresh:

"I have to say the decision to leave was mine. I know people think the new ownership came, and I didn't like and I left. I have to say I had very good conversations with Todd and Behdad because they are both working on it.

"It's not only Todd. I had conversations with them. It's not (that) they came and I left. The transition came from three months before the end of the season, so there was a preparation for next season."

He added:

"When I do things, I do things 100 percent and at 100 miles per hour. But we had new owners who came with a lot of ideas, and they had their vision, which is what they prepared.

"I almost felt like, you know when you come to a new club, you should do it with people that you have 100 per cent the same vision and the same thing, and you go forward. And that is the thing I was thinking. I was thinking it would be best for everybody if the club starts from (zero). I felt it was the best way."

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League after 26 games.