“I would like to be there one day” - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca shares honest opinion on giving Liverpool guard of honour in PL clash

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that his players will give a guard of honour to the Liverpool team when they face off in the Premier League. The Reds were confirmed as champions for the 2024-25 season after a win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, claiming their 20th league title.

Maresca spoke with the media ahead of facing the champions in their first game since the confirmation of their title. The Italian coach revealed that his team will, in fact, give them a guard of honour, and he expects his players to use it as fuel for the future.

“We are going to do it, it's a tradition, they deserve it. I don't think they will be different or relaxed, our players will probably be thinking 'I would like to be there one day'.”

The act of giving a guard of honour to the champions is not written in any rule books, but is usually done to celebrate their achievement. Clubs have the option of refusing to give the guard of honour, but Maresca wants his players to do it as part of their process of maturing as a team.

Liverpool lead the league by 15 points with only four games left to play, giving them an unassailable lead over Arsenal in second place. The Reds picked up a narrow 2-1 win over Maresca's side in their previous league meeting back in October at Anfield.

Chelsea are on a fine run of form, having won each of their last two league games to put themselves in a position to fight for a UEFA Champions League spot. The Blues have won six of their last seven games at Stamford Bridge, and a win on Sunday will give them a good chance of featuring in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea youngster makes history in win over Djurgardens

Chelsea teenager Reggie Walsh has made history after featuring for the Blues in their UEFA Europa Conference League win over Djurgardens. The 16-year-old was a second half substitute for Enzo Maresca's side as they claimed a comfortable 4-1 win away from home.

Walsh broke Dominic Solanke's record to become the youngest player ever to appear for the Blues in a European competition. Attacking midfielder Walsh was introduced in the 87th minute for fellow academy graduate Tyrique George, sporting the number 81 shirt.

The youngster gave a good account of himself, nearly finding the net with a fierce drive with his first touch of the ball.The Chelsea U-18 player became the third-youngest player to debut for the club and the youngest player since 1967.

