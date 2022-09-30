“I like when people underestimate players for the size” – Guardiola offers interesting opinion of Lisandro Martinez as Manchester United star prepares to face Erling Haaland

All eyes will be on Lisandro Martinez and Erling Haaland when Manchester United and Manchester City clash in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (October 2).

Many believe that the Red Devils' centre-back will have a difficult time coping with his opponent's towering presence but Pep Guardiola feels differently.

The Manchester City manager doesn't agree with the notion that it will be a walk in the park for Erling Haaland against Lisandro Martinez. Guardiola believes that the Manchester United defender will be motivated to prove naysayers wrong during the encounter.

The Spaniard told a press conference ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

“Erling is taller, that's for sure. I like when people underestimate players for their size. He can tell them I'm here and a good player."

Guardiola went on to hail the Argentine defender as a fantastic player while highlighting some of his amazing qualities. He also highlighted how the centre-back has managed to handle the threat posed by the taller strikers he's come up against. The Manchester City boss continued:

“He's a fantastic player, aggressive, good build-up. United paid this money, Erik [Ten Hag] knows him. It's not the first time he's played against taller strikers, he handles it. Important is be intelligent, brave. The crosses, Erling is taller, we see what happens."

Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth €57 million this summer. Despite the concerns raised about his height, the centre-back has proven to be a huge asset for the Red Devils this season, putting in solid appearances so far.

Erling Haaland, on the other hand, has also made a bright start to life in the Premier League following his €60 million switch to the Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian has been a beast in front of goal, bagging 14 goals and one assist for Manchester City in 10 games across all fronts so far.

Manchester United and Manchester City's last three results

Can Martinez contain the Norwegian?

Both teams have had a decent run in recent weeks. City have been the better side, beating all their last three opponents. This includes Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

United, meanwhile, have two victories and one defeat in their last three matches. Ten Hag's side beat Arsenal in the English top flight before recording a defeat and a victory against Real Sociedad and Sheriff, respectively, in the Europa League.

