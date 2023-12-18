"I like Roy Keane" - Liverpool star Van Dijk responds to criticism from Manchester United legend

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has responded to Roy Keane's criticism following the Reds' Premier League draw against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday (17 December).

After the 0-0 draw at home, Van Dijk came out and said that his side were the only team trying to win the game. It implied that the Red Devils were playing for a draw, which they ultimately managed, much to the frustration of the Liverpool skipper.

Responding to Van Dijk's comments, Keane said on Sky Sports (h/t the Guardian):

"We heard Van Dijk speaking there, obviously a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing United like that. He needs to be reminded himself, he’s playing for a club that’s won one title in 30-odd years."

The Dutch superstar has insisted that he did not want to come across as 'arrogant' with his comments. He said:

"I like Roy Keane, if he said that then it’s fine. He is Man United throughout and I understand he could react like that but I felt what I said and there is absolutely no arrogance in that. Everyone who watched the game probably felt the same. We move on. We had the opportunity and we couldn’t score and that’s the frustrating part."

The win meant Liverpool fell behind Arsenal in the table, who enter gameweek 18 as the table toppers. They now have 38 points from 17 matches — trailing Mikel Arteta's side by a solitary point, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Emirates.

Liverpool statistically dominant in Manchester United draw

Virgil van Dijk's comments came after Liverpool finished the game against Manchester United with 34 shots, with eight of them being on target. The visitors, meanwhile, managed just six, with only one finding the target.

The Reds also kept 69% of the ball, attempting 607 passes with an accuracy of 84%. Manchester United, meanwhile, attempted just 293 passes with a completion rate of 71%.

Liverpool were touted as the favorites to beat Manchester United at Anfield given their run of form this season. Moreover, they were playing in front of a home crowd that saw them beat the Red Devils 7-0 last season.

While the draw meant the 2020-21 Premier League champions let go of the top spot, it also saw them extend their dominant run against the Red Devils in recent years. They have lost just thrice in their last 18 meetings against United across competitions.