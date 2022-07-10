"I don't like to say the words" - Manchester City new boy Erling Haaland names the team he's looking forward to facing the most

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has revealed which side he is most looking forward to facing for his new club.

The 21-year-old forward joins the Premier League champions with a reputation as one of world football's leading young players, having scored 85 times in 88 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian superstar was unveiled to supporters during a parade at the Etihad Stadium, where he was asked which team he was looking forward to taking on during the upcoming campaign.

Haaland replied:

"I don't like to say the words but...Manchester United yeah."

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_



Erling Haaland when asked which team he looks forward to playing against the most next season: "I don't like to say the words but...Manchester United yeah." [ @ManCity Erling Haaland when asked which team he looks forward to playing against the most next season: "I don't like to say the words but...Manchester United yeah." [@ManCity] https://t.co/iOVhbBvIbx

Haaland's reply drew great cheers from the hundreds of Manchester City fans in attendance, who have an outstanding recent record against their great rivals.

The Norway international is the son of former Sky Blues star Alf-Inge Haaland, who played 47 times for the club in the early 2000s, while Erling was only a very young child.

Haaland is the headline signing for the Premier League champions this summer. The Cityzens have already secured Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips as well as Argentina wonderkid Julian Alvarez.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "I'm sure we're gonna have a good time together"



Erling Haaland is unveiled to the Manchester City fans. 🗣️ "I'm sure we're gonna have a good time together"Erling Haaland is unveiled to the Manchester City fans. https://t.co/Tc3hKxrvVO

Erling Haaland discusses ability to step up at Manchester City

With City having claimed four Premier League titles in the past five seasons, the addition of the prolific Haaland to their already frightening frontline is sure to strike fear in the hearts of Premier League supporters up and down the land.

Speaking at his first press-conference as a Cityzens striker, Haaland was asked if he was ready to forge a five or ten-year career at one club, to which he replied (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"I signed a five-year deal, we start there!"

Haaland said:

"When you see how I've been performing, it was a big step from Molde from my hometown club, big steps to Salzburg, Dortmund, now City. It's gone good, I've taken the choice, thinking through a lot of things every time. Now I'm looking forward to it."

CitYWB @NzeYWB Haaland’s locker being near to De Bruyne’s is just nuts.



Imagine the conversation after ripping other clubs’ defences Haaland’s locker being near to De Bruyne’s is just nuts. Imagine the conversation after ripping other clubs’ defences https://t.co/eN9ZCQizc0

The Manchester City striker added:

"It's about being myself, to connect on and off the pitch, get to know each other. Try to build on something. I did that in Salzburg, in Dortmund. You train with each other, know each other. In Dortmund, it worked well with Jadon Sancho, after one minute on my debut he assisted me."

Haaland went on to say:

"It's about getting to know each other to perform at the highest level. "It's a big challenge, a new country, a new league, new coach. I know how it is to come to a new club, I've done it a couple of times before. I'm looking forward to it."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far