“I would like to see him happy” – Ronaldinho offers opinion on where Lionel Messi should finish his career

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi potentially returning to and ending his career at the Spanish club.

The Argentine currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, which he joined in the summer of 2021 after Barca were unable to renew his contract due to their financial issues. His contract with the Parisian club expires this summer and his future is under speculation.

Speaking of the PSG forward, Ronaldinho expressed his elation at seeing his former teammate achieve everything. He also shared his thoughts on where the 35-year-old could potentially retire, saying (via MARCA):

"I'm a friend of Messi's. I'm very happy for him. It's very joyful to see friends conquering dreams. That makes me happy. I am his friend. For me, Messi is the best. I would like to see him happy, I don't care where he is. After all the history he has had with Barcelona, it would be nice if he could finish his career there."

Messi joined Barcelona's youth academy from Newell's Old Boys back in 2000. He spent over two decades at the club, contributing a staggering 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 senior appearances.

He won four UEFA Champions League trophies and 10 La Liga titles before his move to PSG.

Lionel Messi on Ronaldinho's exit from Barcelona

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner recently commented on Ronaldinho's exit from the Catalan club in 2008. He admitted that he would have liked to spend more time with the Brazilian maestro and stated that his departure was "strange."

He said (via Indian Express):

“What happened was ugly. He didn’t deserve that after everything he did for the club? Changing Barcelona’s history. The way he left was very strange. I wish I could have spent a couple more years with him."

Ronaldinho was a mentor of sorts for the Argentine ace when he first made his way into the senior team. The former PSG man also assisted La Pulga's first goal for the Blaugrana in 2005.

He recently shared a post, writing a letter to his younger self, where he spoke about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He wrote:

“Dear eight-year-old Ronaldinho… At Barcelona, you’ll hear about this kid on the youth team. He wears number 10 like you. He’s small like you. He plays with the ball like you. You and your teammates will go watch him play for Barcelona’s youth squad, and at that moment you’ll know he’s going to be more than a great footballer. That kid is different. His name is Leo Messi."

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner contributed 94 goals and 70 assists in 207 games for Barcelona.

