"I would like to see him at Manchester United" - Former Red Devils star Nani backs 26-year-old star to make Old Trafford switch

Former Manchester United star Nani has urged the club to try to sign in-demand striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer after his stellar spell in Portugal. The 26-year-old leads the way for goals in the Portuguese top-flight for a second successive season with 30 goals. He is set to inspire his side to consecutive league titles.

Sporting CP star Gyokeres has been mentioned widely in the media as a Manchester United target. He notably found his best form under the tutelage of Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese tactician sanctioned his signing from Championship side Coventry City in the summer of 2023, and a reunion has been mooted in certain circles.

Nani was quoted by Foot Mercato as saying he believes Gyokeres is ready for the challenge of the Premier League. The former Sporting forward said that he will be delighted to see the Swede repeat what he has done in Portugal in the colours of the Red Devils. He said (via Tribal Football):

"He is a player who is ready to evolve in the Premier League, trust me. A year ago, at this time, I would have said no, because in the Premier League the defenders would have devoured him. He likes to run with the ball. I would like to see him at Manchester United. We need players.

"If he joins Manchester United and does what he does here (in Portugal), I will be very happy. He scores so many goals, every week, and when he doesn't score, he provides assists. He creates for the team. He is very powerful. He can run for 90 minutes at the same speed."

Manchester United are in the market for a new striker and have several names on their shortlist, including Gyokeres. He had a stint in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion but failed to make his mark before heading out on loan to the Championship.

Viktor Gyokeres has scored 30 goals in 26 league appearances this season, and has a further 12 goals in other competitions for the side. The Sweden international is likely to move from the Estadio Jose Alvalade this summer, with England his likeliest destination.

Manchester United eyeing move for France U-21 star: Reports

Manchester United are looking to make a move to sign Olympique Lyon forward Rayan Cherki in the summer, as per TBR Football. The Frenchman appears set to move from his boyhood club at the end of the season, and has several teams watching him closely.

After showing glimpses of his talent over the years, Cherki has found his feet this season with eight goals and 18 assists across all competitions this season. The 21-year-old is about to enter into the final year of his contract at Lyon. An agreement is said to be in place between him and the club to allow him to leave in the summer.

Manchester United will get a good look at the France U-21 international when they face Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals this month. The youngster was pursued by Crystal Palace in January, but will likely move to a bigger club in the summer.

