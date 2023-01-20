"I would like it to be sincere and courteous not just empty words" - When Robert Lewandowski reacted to Lionel Messi's 2021 Ballon d'Or award speech

Robert Lewandowski's reaction to Lionel Messi's 2021 Ballon d'Or speech has resurfaced online.

In his speech, the Argentine said that the Polish forward deserved to win the 2020 edition of the award which was canceled due to COVID-19. However, the former Bayern Munich star appeared to be unimpressed.

Robert Lewandowski was in a league of his own during the 2019-20 season. The striker bagged 55 goals and 10 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions and led Bayern Munich to the Champions League title.

The Polish striker was the favorite to claim the Ballon d'Or that year, but the organizers decided to cancel the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewandowski had another brilliant outing in the following season where he bagged 48 goals and nine assists for the Bavarians. However, his efforts were overshadowed by Lionel Messi's 2021 Copa America triumph. The Argentine beat the former Bayern striker to claim the Ballon d'Or that year.

During the award presentation, Messi stated that Lewandowski deserved to win the 2020 edition of the accolade and called on the organizers, France Football, to honor the Polish forward. He said, as quoted by Daily Mail:

"I also want to tell Robert [Lewandowski] that it is an honor for me to fight against him. I think that you deserve your Ballon d'Or. Last year everyone agreed that you were the winner and I think that France Football should give you the Ballon d'Or that you deserve."

"And you won it last year, so I hope France Football can do it and you can have it in your home because you were just the winner. It couldn't be done because of the pandemic but I think you should have it in your house too."

Reacting to Lionel Messi's speech, Robert Lewandowski stated that he wasn't looking forward to being awarded the honor for the 2020 edition. The striker added that he would have liked the Argentine's statement to be more sincere. He said (via Marca):

"I'm not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award. I would like it [Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just an empty words."

It is worth noting that the two superstars appeared to be on good terms. They were seen having a friendly conversation when their respective nations clashed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month.

Robert Lewandowski tips Lionel Messi to win 2023 Balllon d'Or

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski facing each other at the World Cup

Robert Lewandowski has named Lionel Messi as the leading candidate to win football's most coveted individual prize after he led Argentina to claim the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club [Kylian Mbappe] but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. He now can enjoy it."

Both players have been in fantastic form with their respective clubs this season. Robert Lewandowski has a return of 22 goals and five assists in 23 appearances across competitions for Barcelona. Meanwhile, Messi has bagged 13 goals and 14 assists for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 21 games.

