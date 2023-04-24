“I like his size” – When Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hilariously picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney gave a hilarious response when they were asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2022.

Reynolds and McElhenney were asked to pick between the two great footballers who have dominated the game for more than a decade and a half.

Both Hollywood actors opted for Lionel Messi over his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Upon being asked by Sports Illustrated regarding his choice between the two iconic footballers, McElhenney picked Messi.

The 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' actor claimed that he picked Messi over Ronaldo because he preferred the Argentine's size. He said:

“Messi. I like his size.”

Meanwhile, his fellow Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds hailed both as unbelievable athletes but also picked Messi over Ronaldo. The 'Deadpool' actor was disappointed that Welsh superstar Gareth Bale wasn't an option.

“I was going to say the same thing. I do not sleep on Ronaldo. They’re both unbelievable athletes. But I think I’d also take Messi. Gareth Bale wasn’t an option, no?”

Reynolds and McElhenney took over as Wrexham owners in 2021 and the Red Dragons have fared phenomenally since then. They grabbed the National League trophy and secured automatic promotion to League Two after a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on Saturday, April 22.

The Welsh side have raked up 110 points in the National League with only one match remaining, putting them four points clear of second-place Notts County.

Wayne Rooney tips Manchester City star to win Ballon d'Or this season, says Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era is over

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has tipped Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to win the Ballon d'Or this season, putting an end to the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

The former England striker hailed Haaland as the best footballer on the planet right now, given the form he has showcased this season. Rooney wrote in his column for The Times:

“Erling Haaland is the best footballer in the world right now. Lionel Messi is the greatest but, at this moment, nobody is playing better than a striker who — even though I broke records in that position myself — takes my breath away with the levels he’s reaching. He’s the best in the world because of the numbers he’s posting, the performances he’s putting in and the mentality he shows.”

The DC United manager has also tipped Haaland to win the Ballon d’Or for his exceptional numbers this campaign. He added:

“If you’re looking at who is going to win the Ballon d’Or then it has got to be him, providing he keeps up his form of this season. And why wouldn’t he? A record of 224 goals in 264 games is the mark of a player whose standards don’t drop. We’ve had the era of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, now this is his time, the era of Haaland and Kylian Mbappé."

Haaland has scored 48 goals in 42 games across competitions, while also producing six assists this season following his £51.2 million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Poll : 0 votes