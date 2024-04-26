"I like his team's style, all I hear about him as a guy" - Jurgen Klopp on Arne Slot amid latter's links to Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delivered his verdict on Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, who is heavily rumoured to be his successor at the club.

In a press conference before Liverpool's game against West Ham United in the Premier League, Klopp said that he had heard nothing but good things about Slot. He remarked that he would be more than glad if the Dutchman took over from him at the club, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I didn't read anything but Arne has said something. I am not involved, club-wise. I would like a lot that if he is the one he wants to take the job and is excited. I like his team's style, all I hear about him as a guy. Some people I know tell me. Good coach. All sounds really good to me."

Klopp also praised the atmosphere at Liverpool, saying that Slot would be entering an incredibly supportive and encouraging environment at Anfield if he does take the job. He added:

"Best job and club in the world. And healthy, space for improvement. Fantastic people."

In the German's last season at the club, all seemed to be going well for the Reds, as they won the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea in February. They were also alive and kicking in the other competitions, on track to complete an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

However, their wheels seemed to have come off over the last month and a half. They lost 3-0 to Italian side Atalanta at home in the Europa League quarterfinals, and could only manage a consolation 1-0 win away from home.

They lost 4-3 to Manchester United after extra time in an FA Cup quarterfinal classic on March 17. Losses to Crystal Palace and, more notably, to Everton in the Merseyside Derby also seem to have killed their hopes of a potential Premier League title.

Liverpool fans will be hoping the Reds fight till the last matchday to have a chance at giving their legendary manager the grand farewell he deserves.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks about the mid-season collapse, motivates Reds for the title challenge

In the same press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked about the Reds' sudden collapse, lamenting their lack of determination, but expressed optimism about the future.

Klopp said that it has been a struggle for his side over the last couple of weeks, remarking that they have not played positive football. He said:

"Arsenal and City are playing positive football and we are where we are in the table because we are capable of that too. I am responsible for the mood and I wouldn't say we are in the best place now, we lost the decisive battles at Goodison Park, really bad. But in general it's been a few weeks where we haven't played positive football."

He added that the title race is out of their hands as things stand. However, he said that the Reds have to be ready to capitalize on any slip-ups from the top two sides, Arsenal and Manchester City.

"I am pretty sure City and Arsenal see it as a two-horse race. They might say something differently in publicly but I don't expect them to lose two games. We have to be there if they do, starting with West Ham. They lost their last game, so they have to show a reaction, we have to. So let's see."

Liverpool take on West Ham at the London Stadium in their next Premier League fixture on April 27.